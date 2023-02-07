Level 3 predatory offender released from sex offender program, moving to Rochester
Brian Lee Buse, 55, has a history of sexually assaulting prepubescent and adult female acquaintances and/or strangers and using force and threats to gain compliance.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Brian Lee Buse, 55, a level three predatory offender, will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast, according to a notification from the Rochester Police Department.
According to the notification:
Buse has a history of sexually assaulting prepubescent and adult female acquaintances and/or strangers. Buse has a history of using force and threats to gain compliance. Buse also sexually assaulted a male inmate at a county jail.
The scuffle included the man using a Minnesota State Trooper's own taser against him, the State Trooper ramming the man's vehicle and passersby helping to subdue the man.
Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
He was discharged from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and will transition to his new residence Feb. 7, 2023.
A lottery ticket recently sold at a St. Charles travel plaza has earned its buyer $50,000.
In a confusing set of circumstances, Rochester's Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing later this year. However, the corporate end of the company has been tight-lipped on the decision.
After 30 years of running a successful Rochester store, ABC Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus are planning to retire from their shop at 122 17th Ave NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
These grants are part of the Otto Bremer Trust's latest grant cycle, where the trust awarded over $16.5 million in grants.