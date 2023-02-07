Level 3 predatory offender released from sex offender program, moving to Rochester

ROCHESTER — Brian Lee Buse, 55, a level three predatory offender, will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast, according to a notification from the Rochester Police Department.

According to the notification:

Buse has a history of sexually assaulting prepubescent and adult female acquaintances and/or strangers. Buse has a history of using force and threats to gain compliance. Buse also sexually assaulted a male inmate at a county jail.

He was discharged from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and will transition to his new residence Feb. 7, 2023.