Level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester
William Lee Carter, 33, was convicted on felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2010.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — William Lee Carter, 33, a level three predatory offender, will be released from the Minnesota Correction Facility in Stillwater to housing on the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast on Jan. 10, 2023.
Carter was convicted on felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2010.
His assault included sexual contact with a known female juvenile, and he used his position of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the victim, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.
The Community Day of Prayer on Jan. 12 will include Scott County Community Outreach Officer Mark Kendall.
Paul Stuart Gustine, 74, sexually assaulted Heather McConnell in front of her house the morning of May 3, 2021, with her children at home. He will serve 90 days in jail.
Man suing RPD officer for civil rights investigation arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order
A Rochester man suing police for excessive force has been arrested for the second time for an incident related to domestic assault.
On Dec. 29, 2022, Mayo Clinic filed a building permit to remodel the south side of the fourth floor of the Harwick building “for relocation of Unbound in Rochester team from Gonda (Building) 16.”