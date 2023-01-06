Level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester

ROCHESTER — William Lee Carter, 33, a level three predatory offender, will be released from the Minnesota Correction Facility in Stillwater to housing on the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast on Jan. 10, 2023.

Carter was convicted on felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2010.

His assault included sexual contact with a known female juvenile, and he used his position of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the victim, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.