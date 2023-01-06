99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester

William Lee Carter, 33, was convicted on felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2010.

William Lee Carter
William Lee Carter.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 06, 2023 12:34 PM
ROCHESTER — William Lee Carter, 33, a level three predatory offender, will be released from the Minnesota Correction Facility in Stillwater to housing on the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast on Jan. 10, 2023.

Carter was convicted on felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13 in 2010.

His assault included sexual contact with a known female juvenile, and he used his position of trust to attain and exploit unmonitored contact with the victim, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
