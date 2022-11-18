Level 3 predatory offender will be released next week

ROCHESTER — Joshua Lee Jones, 38, a level 3 predatory offender has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Jones engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Force was used to gain compliance.

Further information may be found here at the Minnesota Department of Corrections Public Registrant Search or you may contact the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Risk Assessment and Community Notification unit by phone at 651-361-7340 or 866-396-9953 or email at notification.doc@state.mn.us.

