Level 3 predatory offender will be released to Rochester
Alexander Marl Martinelli, 48, has a history of sexually abusing male juvenile acquaintances.
ROCHESTER — A level three predatory offender will be released from the Department of Human Services Minnesota Sex Offender Program to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.
Alexander Marl Martinelli, 48, was previously convicted of three felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the early 1990s and for escaping from a mental hospital in 2005.
He has a history of sexually abusing male juvenile acquaintances.
He is expected to be released Dec. 21, 2022.
