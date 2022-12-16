SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Level 3 predatory offender will be released to Rochester

Alexander Marl Martinelli, 48, has a history of sexually abusing male juvenile acquaintances.

By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 01:55 PM
ROCHESTER — A level three predatory offender will be released from the Department of Human Services Minnesota Sex Offender Program to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.

Alexander Marl Martinelli, 48, was previously convicted of three felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the early 1990s and for escaping from a mental hospital in 2005.

He has a history of sexually abusing male juvenile acquaintances.

He is expected to be released Dec. 21, 2022.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
