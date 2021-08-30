Level 3 sex offender moving to Austin in September

AUSTIN -- A man who is registered as a level 3 sex offender is scheduled to move to Austin following his release from prison in September.

The Austin Police Department issued a notice Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, that Christopher Michael Loving, 50, will be released from prison on Sept. 13, and is moving to Austin.

Loving will be residing in the area of the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast, according to the news release.

He has a "history of sexual conduct and contact with known and unknown female children," according to the release.