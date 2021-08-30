SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Level 3 sex offender moving to Austin in September

Christopher Michael Loving is scheduled to be released from prison on Sept. 13, 2021, and is moving to Austin.

Christopher Michael Loving
Christopher Michael Loving
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 30, 2021 10:18 AM
AUSTIN -- A man who is registered as a level 3 sex offender is scheduled to move to Austin following his release from prison in September.

The Austin Police Department issued a notice Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, that Christopher Michael Loving, 50, will be released from prison on Sept. 13, and is moving to Austin.

Loving will be residing in the area of the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast, according to the news release.

He has a "history of sexual conduct and contact with known and unknown female children," according to the release.

Austin Police Department release on Christopher Loving by inforumdocs on Scribd

