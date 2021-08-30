Level 3 sex offender moving to Austin in September
Christopher Michael Loving is scheduled to be released from prison on Sept. 13, 2021, and is moving to Austin.
AUSTIN -- A man who is registered as a level 3 sex offender is scheduled to move to Austin following his release from prison in September.
The Austin Police Department issued a notice Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, that Christopher Michael Loving, 50, will be released from prison on Sept. 13, and is moving to Austin.
Loving will be residing in the area of the 700 block of Eighth Street Northeast, according to the news release.
He has a "history of sexual conduct and contact with known and unknown female children," according to the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.