News | Local

Level 3 sex offender relocating to Southeast Rochester

The Rochester Police Department sent out a community notification that a man registered as a level 3 sex offender moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.

Malik Amin Johnson
Malik Amin Johnson
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections
February 07, 2022 04:43 PM
ROCHESTER — A man who is registered as a level 3 predatory offender moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast in Rochester Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, according to the Rochester police department.

Malik Amin Johnson, 42, was approved to be released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections' custody and was scheduled to move to Southeast Rochester.

"Malik Johnson engaged in sexual contact against an unknown, mentally disabled, female victim. Contact included touch, according to information from the department. "Malik approached the victim as she sat waiting in a vehicle. He took advantage of the victim's confusion and fear to maintain control."

Johnson is a Black male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

