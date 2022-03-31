Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 31
News | Local

Lewiston-Altura Elementary students raise $20,000 for cancer research

The students raised the money ahead of the Fools Five Road Race in Lewiston on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Lewiston Altura students
Lewiston Altura students pose after raising $20,000 for cancer research.
Contributed / Fools Five Road Race
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 31, 2022 01:34 PM
LEWISTON — Students at Lewiston-Altura Elementary went door-to-door to raise money for cancer research like they were professional fundraisers.

The students raised more than $20,000 for the Fools Five Road Race, which returns this Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

The road race features a one-mile course and a USTA-certified 8K race.

All donations, including those from the auction scheduled for Friday, April 1, will be donated to cancer research foundations.

In total, Fools Five has donated more than $2.3 million to Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, Wis.; Eagles Cancer Telethon in Rochester, which donates to the Mayo Clinic; The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research in Austin; and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

The road race will be held on Main Street in Lewiston and will begin at 1 p.m.

