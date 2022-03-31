Lewiston-Altura Elementary students raise $20,000 for cancer research

LEWISTON — Students at Lewiston-Altura Elementary went door-to-door to raise money for cancer research like they were professional fundraisers.

The students raised more than $20,000 for the Fools Five Road Race, which returns this Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

The road race features a one-mile course and a USTA-certified 8K race.

All donations, including those from the auction scheduled for Friday, April 1, will be donated to cancer research foundations.

In total, Fools Five has donated more than $2.3 million to Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, Wis.; Eagles Cancer Telethon in Rochester, which donates to the Mayo Clinic; The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research in Austin; and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The road race will be held on Main Street in Lewiston and will begin at 1 p.m.