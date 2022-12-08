Lewiston-raised writer/producer reflects on his recent Emmy win

LEWISTON — A 1987 Lewiston High School grad is celebrating his first Emmy win this week for his work on a theatrical adaptation of the Emmett Till murder trial.

G. Riley (Gary) Mills hails from Southeast Minnesota but is now the Chicago-based COO of Pinnacle Performance Company and a writer and producer . He co-wrote and co-produced "The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Trial in the Delta," a theatrical adaptation that tells the story of how Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Chicago native, was killed in Mississippi in 1955 and how the subsequent murder trial of Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam played out.

The documentary project, created by Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ and Collaboraction Theatre Company, premiered in May. Viewers can find it on WMAQ's website and NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

This month, "Trial in the Delta" won the Chicago/Midwest Emmy for Outstanding Achievement for Human Interest – Long Form Content.

"It was a nice surprise and a huge honor," Mills said. "It's a very important project, a very important story that needed to be told, so I was just really honored and happy to be a little tiny piece of telling the Emmett Till story."

Creating "Trial in the Delta"

The courtroom transcript for the Till murder trial was lost for nearly 50 years until the FBI obtained a copy of it in 2005. That transcript eventually ended up in the hands of WMAQ reporter Marion Brooks, Mills said, prompting the idea to make a documentary.

"Now that she has the actual words from the court transcript, she imagined, 'Wouldn't it be cool during the documentary, when we show a picture from the trial, to have professional actors actually reading the words from the trial?'" Mills said.

The NBC affiliate teamed up with Collaboraction Theatre Company, and the voice acting idea transformed into a fully staged, filmed re-enactment of the trial. Mills and co-writer Willie Round condensed the 400-page transcript into a stage play.

"Everything you see in the show, we didn't write a word, we didn't make up a word," Mills said. "It was mostly sculpturing. ... If a witness says it, they said it in the trial."

More than 25 actors were cast in "Trial in the Delta," and the entire production was filmed in one day at the NBC Chicago studios in January 2022.

"In less than eight hours, we had to shoot it," Mills said. "So it was multi-camera setups. We had the NBC team, we that the Collaboraction team, and it was a daunting task that probably, on its face, looks impossible. And somehow we were able to pull it off."

The theatrical adaptation aired in May and was picked up by Peacock in the summer.

Throughout the process, Mills said he and the rest of the cast and crew kept Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till, in their thoughts.

"She really sparked the Civil Rights Movement by what she did and how she exposed what race hatred can do to people and what was happening in Mississippi, and so we just try to honor her memory," Mills said. "As my writing partner Willie always says, we're keeping the casket open so you never forget, so we don't ever get complacent."

The decision to portray the trial in live action harkens to the social and cultural impacts of televising high-profile, contemporary criminal trials such as O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial or the 2021 trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020. Mills said hearing and seeing someone deliver a witness' testimony can have more impact than just reading it in the court transcript.

"After we did the filming, we did two nights of a live staged reading with the cast at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago," Mills said. "And you could hear the gasps in the audience — the shock of, 'The sheriff just said that on the stand?' or the woman who claims Emmett attacked her, 'She really thinks we believe that?' To hear it for real, in person was powerful."

Minnesota made

The power of performance is something Mills recognized at an early age. He spent the first 18 years of his life in Lewiston and was active in the Lewiston High School theater program under the direction of drama teacher Mark Reisetter.

"Growing up, I came to Rochester, and I would see plays whenever there was a play," Mills said. "I would go to Winona, Winona State, (College of) Saint Teresa, Saint Mary's (University) and I would try to see every play that came through because I knew that's what I wanted to pursue."

Before he left Minnesota to attend DePaul University in Chicago, at 18 years old, Mills produced his first professional play at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis.

"It was very life-changing to be involved with something and see professional actors bringing your characters and story to life," Mills said.

Mills stayed in Chicago after college and worked as an actor, writer and producer . But, in 2004, he co-founded Pinnacle Performance Company, a professional training and coaching company that teaches professionals in finance, technology, medicine and more sectors how to use the same skills actors use to succeed in their own fields.

"The idea was to take all of the tools that an actor understands how to use — your voice, your body language, how to project confidence, how to influence emotion ... and you could teach corporate people and politicians and executives how to use the tools that an actor knows how to use," Mills said.

Today, Pinnacle reaches clients like Apple and Buckingham Palace across 60 countries. It's Mills' day job, but he has also continued to write and produce projects like "Trial in the Delta."

Though Mills knew he would have to move away from Lewiston to pursue his career path, he said he still keeps in touch with people he grew up with, even though his parents have since moved to Perham, Minnesota.

"It just gave me a great base of friends, and it was just a really fantastic place to grow up in the 70s and 80s," he said. "I definitely wouldn't have given up growing in the Rochester-Lewiston-Winona area for anything. I have incredibly good memories of the people and everything there."