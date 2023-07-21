6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lewsiton man accused of producing child sexual abuse material held on $100K bail

Valentin Silva Quintana, 29, of Lewiston, is facing 16 charges related to the possession and production of child sexual abuse material. The estimated ages of the children range from 2 to 10 years old.

Valentin Silva Quintana
Valentin Silva Quintana.
Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 12:58 PM

WINONA — A 29-year-old Lewiston man is being held on $100,000 bail after he was charged in Winona County District Court with 16 felony charges related to the possession and production of child sexual abuse material.

Valentin Silva Quintana was initially charged earlier this month with 10 counts related to the possession of CSAM. Further investigation by law enforcement led to Quintana facing an additional six charges related to the production of CSAM in two other cases.

He appeared before District Judge Nancy Buytendorp Friday morning, July 21, and his next appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17. He has been in custody in the Winona County Adult Detention Center since his arrest on July 6.

Find more news important to you

He's officially charged with 10 counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14, four charges of electronic solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct and two charges of using a minor in a sexual performance.

According to court documents:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating Quintana in June 2023 after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had received 55 files of possible CSAM from Verizon that originated from one of its mobile users, later identified as Quintana.

A BCA agent reviewed the files and found 10 videos of varying lengths that depicted sexually graphic acts of children between approximately 2 and 8 years old.

Following Quintana's arrested, police obtained a search warrant for his cell phone.

At least two girls, one between 10 and 14 years old and another between 7 and 10 years old, were identified during that search.

Screen recordings found on the phone show Quintana instructing the girls to perform several lewd acts. Quintana is also accused of having sent lewd videos to the girls and having received lewd videos from them.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Kahler Grand Hotel Protest
Business
Kahler worker protest over PTO hours was not approved by union
2h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
John Michael Ask
Local
Rochester man arrested for over 7 pounds of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl
5h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 16-22, 2023
7h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Highway 14 Intersection
Local
Olmsted County share of planned Highway 14 interchange remains uncertain
7h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1. Avery Anna Main.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Avery Anna is on her way up, and on her way to Rochester
8h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Section 1AA girls golf
Members Only
Prep
Byron's Calie Dockter ready to test herself at Women's State Amateur Championship
9h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Todd Robertson Pickleball
Members Only
Sports
Rochester pickleball pro is relishing his national ranking
9h ago
 · 
By  Eric Atherton