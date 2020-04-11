Responses to COVID-19 continue to sprout new ideas.
With the closure of Rochester Public Library coinciding with planting season, staff are turning to mail delivery to distribute seeds.
Rochester Public Library’s Seed Library features more than 45 varieties of seeds for fruits, vegetables, and herbs, and library cardholders are able to check out and keep 10 packets of seeds each year.
Karen Lemke, the library's head of marketing and community engagement, said staff members are sending packets through the mail to make sure they get planted.
“The goal of the Seed Library is to promote food access and sustainability, and during these unprecedented times, we recognize a greater demand for seeds,” she said.
In 2019, the Seed Library’s first year, more than 8,500 packets of seeds were distributed to the community.
To request seeds, cardholders can visit www.rplmn.org/seed to complete a request form. Staff will then mail seeds to community members. Individuals who do not have a library card can also apply online in order to “borrow” seeds from the library. Due to the limited number of seeds, orders will be filled and mailed on a first-requested-first-filled basis.
While seed packets are now available through the mail, Lemke warns this service does not apply to other library materials.
“Seeds are relatively light and not very expensive to mail, so the library has the capacity to address this need," she said. "Additionally, the growing season is just beginning, so we need to get seeds out sooner rather than later.”