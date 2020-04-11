Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .PARTS OF THE AREA WILL EXPERIENCE A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW FROM SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER COULD OCCUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, ALLOWING THE SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. A BAND OF 6 INCHES OR MORE OF WILL BE MOST LIKELY FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH- CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL BE A HEAVIER, WET SNOW THAT COULD CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR ANY TEMPORARY TENTS THAT HAVE BEEN SET UP. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD ALSO OCCUR. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MONDAY AS WINDS INTENSIFY OUT OF THE NORTHWEST. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD ALSO OCCUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY, LEADING TO POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&