Sam Evans took her daughters to the Rochester Public Library on Monday with a single thought in her mind.
“I’m going to be trapped in the house with three girls for a while,” she said, the day after Rochester Public Schools called off classes, starting Wednesday and continuing through April 5.
Evans, a writer and stay-at-home mom, wasn’t alone. She was joined by other families, as well as people of all ages.
The added activity was likely due to the fact that the library will be closing its doors on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus. No date to reopen has been set.
“It feels like a busy Saturday, rather than the typical Monday,” said Karen Lemke, the library’s head of marketing and community engagement
Evans said it was obvious people were stocking up, and her family walked out with 85 items.
While she opted to take advantage of being able to take her daughters out of class a couple days early with an excused absence, she said she’s also been willing to cautiously go out in public, but that could change.
As a result, she’s stocking up on potential in-home activities.
Lemke said library staff members are aware the closure will be difficult for some in the community. That is why they had planned to cancel events but keep the doors open as a community resource.
Rochester City Administrator Steve Rymer acknowledged the library’s community status, as well as the related risk.
“The library is one of the city’s most-used community gathering spaces,” he said in Sunday’s announcement. “Without closing the library, teammates are unable to guarantee enough social distancing to help prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19.”
How much the community relies on the library appeared to be demonstrated Monday morning, following the twin announcements to close the library and schools on Wednesday.
Overnight, the library received requests to hold 810 children’s books, 245 fiction books, 310 non-fiction books and a mix of 140 audiobooks, music CDs and DVDs.
“We all just chipped in before we opened,” Lemke said, noting it required staff to pull items and put them on carts for cardholders who were expected to be there throughout the day.
She said the number of requests to pull books and other materials from the shelves for cardholders continued to flow at a higher rate throughout Monday, and staff was working as hard as possible to keep up.
She said the plan is to fill as many requests as possible before the library’s doors close at 9 p.m. Tuesday, with no specific plan for when the public will be allowed to return.
While the library’s doors will be closed Wednesday, Lemke said work will continue.
“The library’s virtual information desk will stay open as much as possible so we can provide service to the community,” she said.
Library staff will be available via online chat, by text at 507-722-1581, or by phone at 507-328-2300.
She said one of the goals will be helping library patrons connect with the library’s digital collection of books, recordings and movies available online with a library card.
“We don’t want anyone to struggle with accessing our digital materials,” she said.
Other staff members will be working to catch up on shelving books and organizing shelves.
Once everything is in place, Lemke said, staff members have a variety of projects to keep them busy and will continue to seek unique ways to provide service while closed.
One possible option was using the approximately 200 mini libraries spread throughout Rochester to make sure people have access to reading materials.
“That’s one of the creative ways we could continue to connect with the community,” Lemke said, adding no formal plans have been developed.
While the library isn’t taking donations to restock the libraries in people’s front years, recent donations could provide opportunities for keeping them full until the downtown facility gets the OK to reopen.
For patrons with library materials at home, all items checked out are not due until April 30 at the earliest.