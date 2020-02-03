Exactly one month after a major water leak damaged the Rochester Public Library, the second floor reopened Monday.

5 things to know as the library bounces back

The Rochester Public Library continues to work toward reopening areas damaged after a September water leak.

As plans are made, here are a few things to know:

1. The computer lab will make way for tax help.

Library Director Audrey Betcher said one of the first places expected to reopen once the new work starts will be the computer lab, which will host tax help on Wednesdays starting Feb. 5.

Appointments for the service can be made through the United Way of Olmsted County by calling 507-287-1958.

2. The media conversion lab is growing.

The library is looking to boost its offerings for its new media conversion lab, which launched in the months before the water leak.

Sara Patalita, the library’s lead reference librarian, said the lab, which allows users to convert videos and audio materials to digital formats, has been closed in recent months, but is expected to expand from one station to four, with two offering services related to the most popular video formats.

3. The inter-library loan operation will return home.

With thousands of books and other materials transferred between libraries, the staff overseeing the process has been relocated to group study rooms on the second floor, since their area was one of the hardest hit.

Betcher said reclaiming the damaged space will allow the operation to return to its location and offer space for groups to meet, which she said is a priority.

“There’s not as much room for people to really be by themselves to study or have space to be in groups for group work,” she said of current conditions. “Both of those are critical for a library.”

4. Partnerships will be maintained.

Betcher said community organizations came to the rescue to help the library continue to offer a variety of programs. She said some programs will return to the library when space is available, but others could remain at their new homes.

“We’re really trying to maximize community space as best we can,” she said, adding that she hopes to maintain and continue to grow community partnerships.

5. Damaged materials remain available.

While much of the library’s collection was unscathed from water that soaked much of the second floor, some magazine back issues became so waterlogged that they needed to be cut from their shelves in staff areas, said Karen Lemke, the library’s head of marketing and community engagement.

The issues that were lost had already been backed up in digital formats, so the information remains available for library patrons.

The magazines and other materials that were saved have been moved to the basement of the Mayo Civic Center until the space can be repaired and readied for their return.