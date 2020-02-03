A new question has been popping up for the Rochester Public Library’s reference desk.
Could the water leak that damaged much of the second floor point to a way to engage more library users?
“Having the desk not be where it’s been for the last 20 years has really helped us see that by moving it, we can have more people asking us questions,” said Library Director Audrey Betcher.
Immediately following the Sept. 23 water leak that flooded much of the library’s second floor, the reference desk moved to temporary tables on the first floor.
The shift created a revelation.
“We had the highest number of reference questions at our desk when we were downstairs at the tables,” said Sara Patalita, the library’s lead reference librarian.
The librarians answered 3,261 questions in October, not counting what Patalita calls “directional questions,” such as “Where’s the restroom?” or “How do I get to the skyway?”
It was an 86% increase from the previous October, and more than 1,100 more than were seen in the previous month, before the water leak.
Patalita said the numbers are important because many of the questions help library users get the most out of the city facility.
“The major role of the reference desk is to help people,” she said. “We assist people finding books and DVDs, getting on computers or Wi-Fi and printing, showing people how to scan and fax documents and forms, connecting with community resources, and looking up information.”
She said even the simplest question can point to a greater need.
“When someone asks, ‘Where do I check out my books?,’ we may ask if they found everything they were looking for, and be able to then do further searching and locate additional material or resources to fully meet their needs,” she said.
Since portions of the second floor reopened, the reference desk remains in flux at temporary tables at the top of the public staircase, since the reference desk sits in an area where water-damaged carpet could pose a tripping hazard.
“There wasn’t a way to get people to the desk without crossing the gnarly carpet,” said Karen Lemke, the library’s head of marketing and community engagement, who’s also been known to field questions at the reference desk.
While the new location hasn’t spurred the dramatic increase in questions seen while the desk was on the first floor, librarians Robin DeVries and Susan Hansen said they’ve been seeing more activity, noting the questions cover a broad spectrum.
“We help people find things a lot,” DeVries said, adding that can mean a book, directions to connecting new technology or even where something is located in the city.
Patalita said the data reflects the increase.
“Through October, November and December, our stats have been up 58% since last year,” she said. “We are seeing a lot more people and answering a lot more questions.”
The increased activity has spurred talk of relocating the permanent desk as the major library repairs are expected to start this month.
Since early repair estimates topped $175,000, the city was required to seek bids for the work, which includes replacing carpet and ceiling tiles, as well as repairing walls that were soaked when more than 3,500 gallons of water was released into the building.
The bids were opened last week, and the Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to approve a $213,000 contract with JT Enger Construction to complete the work. The only other bid submitted came from Knutson Construction Services, which priced the work at $226,600.
According to Betcher, the cost for repairs is expected to be covered by insurance.
She said once the contracts are signed, library staff will sit down with the contractor to develop a timeline for the work.
“Getting the public areas back open and staff back into the staff areas are two of the biggest priorities,” she said, adding that she’s not sure where — or if — the relocation of the reference desk will fit into the timeline.
She said she’s supporting the potential move as a way to engage more library patrons.
“I think we hear more from people,” she said of being closer to where people are engaging with services.
She noted she’s also hearing more input as a result of another change that stemmed from the September water damage.
During the four days the library was closed, staff gathered each morning to set goals and establish a plan for the day.
The time was rewarding, she said, adding that staff has continued getting together periodically before the library doors open.
“We find we get a lot more questions, and people can ask things I may not be thinking about,” she said, adding that information was exchanged by email in the past.
While email updates follow the huddles, Betcher said they are better informed due to the morning conversations.
“I have found that incredibly helpful to know what questions the public is asking,” she said, adding that the huddles provide an improved avenue for sharing public comments.
Betcher said the new huddles and reaction after the water leak also confirmed something she knew before the damage.
“It really showed me what an amazing team we have here,” she said. “Everybody really pitched in and helped out.”