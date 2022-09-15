Liebling, Pulham offer contrast of work styles

ROCHESTER — Many of their political positions differ, but what differentiates two candidates in Minnesota House District 24B the most are their contrasting work styles. Those were put on display at a League of Women Voters candidate forum Wednesday night at the Rochester Public Library.

DFL incumbent Tina Liebling, chairwoman of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee, defined herself again and again as a fighter — for legal and economic equity, for affordable health benefits, and most significantly in her view, for reproductive rights, a theme she said resounds from constituents she's met during her campaign.

"I'm a person who stands up to the big money," Liebling said. "I work for the people of the district."

Her opponent, Katrina Pulham, a Republican and first-time candidate for state Legislature who has run previously for city office, described her stance as to be one who listens to all sides before making up her mind. "Our community needs strong leaders who are willing to work together and keep open doors for all," she said. "I think that is incredibly important right now."

The hourlong forum included statements from the candidates and 14 questions from the audience, the League of Women Voters and its partners, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce. Some highlights:



Pulham and Liebling found rough agreement on several more issues, including:

Election integrity . Both declared Minnesota's election system well-run. Both said they support extending voting rights as widely as possible.

. Both declared Minnesota's election system well-run. Both said they support extending voting rights as widely as possible. Climate change . Both acknowledged a problem that lawmakers need to address, although the degree of action that is required was not a point of agreement. Liebling declared climate change a "crisis." Pulham said the unintended consequences of changes, such as effects on wildlife or indigenous cultures, demand more gradual, thoughtful action.

. Both acknowledged a problem that lawmakers need to address, although the degree of action that is required was not a point of agreement. Liebling declared climate change a "crisis." Pulham said the unintended consequences of changes, such as effects on wildlife or indigenous cultures, demand more gradual, thoughtful action. Equal rights amendment. Both stated their support for equal rights to be protected under the Minnesota constitution.

The forum was broadcast live online and can be viewed at the Rochester Public Library's YouTube site, www.youtube.com/user/RochPubLibrary.