News | Local

Liebling to run for re-election; Hicks, Casper to run for other area state House seats

More candidates emerge as convention season draws near.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 22, 2022 03:25 PM
ROCHESTER — State Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester announced that she is seeking a 10th term in the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly drawn House District 24B.

“I have spent much of my career working on health and human services issues that deeply impact our community and the entire state,” said Liebling, a Democrat who chairs the House’s Health Policy and Finance Committee. “The pandemic has revealed how much more work is needed to protect and improve the health of Minnesotans.”

Tina Liebling mug
Rep. Tina Liebling

Liebling’s new district no longer includes areas east of U.S. 52 and north of U.S. 14 but now encompasses areas in south Rochester and Rochester Township. It leans heavily Democratic with President Joe Biden winning the district by 58 percent. So far, no Republican has announced a run for the House district.

Liebling said she will seek the DFL endorsement Sunday, March 27, at the Senate 24 DFL convention in Kasson.

Also announcing for a House seat is Kim Hicks of Rochester, who is seeking the DFL endorsement for House District 25A. The seat is currently held by GOP Republican Duane Quam, a six-term incumbent.

Quam defeated Hicks 57 percent to 42 percent in 2020. Quam has yet to announce whether he is running for reelection. But if he does and Hicks wins the endorsement, she will have an even bigger uphill battle than in 2020.

f88e69f3b8d6cc83830770a29100d389.jpg
Kim Hicks

The district Quam currently represents is tilted toward the GOP with Biden winning 45 percent of the vote in 2020. The new district shifts even further Republican with 39 percent of voters picking Biden.

Hicks is a longtime advocate for people with disabilities and people on the autism spectrum. She and her husband, LaMar Hicks, are raising five children ranging in age from 7 to 20.

“We need commonsense policies on guns, taxes, the environment and so much more,” Hicks said. “This is my passion. I am committed to helping people who feel as though they do not have a voice, people who are not familiar with government and do not know how to navigate its policies and laws.”

Lida Casper of Rochester said she is running for the DFL endorsement for House District 25B. The district has become relatively crowded with DFL candidates because of its Democratic lean. The current district is represented by DFL Rep. Liz Boldon of Rochester, who created an opening when she announced that she was running for Senate District 25.

Lida Casper
Lida Casper.
Contributed

Andy Smith, owner and founder of Gray Duck Theater & Coffee House and Garden Party Books in Rochester, and Abdulkadir Abdalla, principal of the Rochester Math and Science Academy, are also running for the DFL endorsement for district 25B.

“Through my own personal and professional experiences, I know that for communities to thrive, families need access to stable housing, access to quality care, high-quality public schools, strong collaboration between community and law enforcement, and ample economic opportunities,” Casper said.

