Overview:
- Fast-moving area of accumulating snow, particularly west of the Mississippi River
- Band of 1-2" of snow expected based on current forecast, but the potential exists for localized higher amounts
- Sharp gradient in snowfall with eastward extent toward the Mississippi River
- Evening commute likely to be impacted by snow, slick travel in some areas
Timing:
- Accumulating snow most likely from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
Confidence:
- High confidence in accumulating snow for parts of the area
- Medium confidence in the exact location of highest snow accumulation - axis could still shift slightly
- Medium confidence in snowfall amounts - potential exists for localized higher amounts, especially for locations west of U.S. Hwy. 63