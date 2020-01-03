Accumulating snow is expected for portions of the area this afternoon and evening, especially those locations near and west of the Mississippi River.
 
The highest snow totals will fall west of a line from Rochester, Minnesota to Oelwein, Iowa, where 1 to 2 inches of accumulation are expected, with localized higher amounts possible.
 
Elsewhere, just a dusting of snow is expected, with little to nor snow near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor.
 
The evening commute across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa is likely to be impacted by slick travel.

Overview:

  • Fast-moving area of accumulating snow, particularly west of the Mississippi River
  • Band of 1-2" of snow expected based on current forecast, but the potential exists for localized higher amounts
  • Sharp gradient in snowfall with eastward extent toward the Mississippi River
  • Evening commute likely to be impacted by snow, slick travel in some areas

Timing:

  • Accumulating snow most likely from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Confidence:

  • High confidence in accumulating snow for parts of the area
  • Medium confidence in the exact location of highest snow accumulation - axis could still shift slightly
  • Medium confidence in snowfall amounts - potential exists for localized higher amounts, especially for locations west of U.S. Hwy. 63
Snow
 

