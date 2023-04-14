99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lime scooters are back in Rochester

Rentable electric scooters, which have been available in Rochester since 2019, relaunch under second year of latest contract.

061120.N.RPB.LIME.SCOOTERS.03601.jpg
Lime scooters are ready for customers at the corner of Center Street and Broadway Avenue Thursday, June 11, 2020, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 10:07 AM

ROCHESTER — Anyone downtown — or near downtown — during the past week likely found it hard to miss the fact that Lime scooters have returned.

Lime relaunched its fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes this week, continuing a warm-weather transportation option that has been available since 2019.

“With spring finally here after a long, snowy winter, we’re happy to be back for another year of shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Rochester," Lime Director of Government and Community Relations LeAaron Foley said in a statement regarding the latest launch. "Our mission is to build a future of transportation that is shared, affordable, and carbon-free and we appreciate the city giving us an opportunity to help make its transit network more sustainable."

Find more news important to you

Foley said the company looks forward to building on the success in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companywide, Lime recently announced that it became the first micromobility operator to post a full profitable year in 2022.

Lime's existence in Rochester started with a four-month pilot program in 2019, when 50 scooters were available downtown.

Last year, Lime and the city signed a new two-year contract , calling for up to 300 scooters and 50 e-bikes to be placed in Rochester, which was an increase from the maximum of 205 scooters and 18 e-bikes seen in 2021.

While popular with a variety of commuters and others, who use the devices to travel between downtown and home or where they parked their cars, the devices have also been used for recreation.

3ec6d76277114073de7d24bd521c5df1.jpg
Health
10 things to know about Lime scooters
Limes will start popping up in downtown Rochester on Thursday.
July 31, 2019 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen rpetersen@postbulletin.com

Their existence has caused concerns with some downtown residents and business owners, who point to the devices being ridden on sidewalks and parked in places that create obstacles for pedestrians.

In an attempt to address some of the concerns, the company agreed in 2021 to implement technology that blocks the scooters from operating in parking ramps and key areas around Mayo Clinic. It also blocks use in the festival areas during Thursdays Downtown events during the summer.

In addition to the current contract, city staff has reported on discussions with Lime, which seek to create a new bikeshare program to replace the former access to free use of bicycles available at the Rochester Public Library.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Three Rochester organizations receive National League of Cities inclusive entrepreneurship grants
April 14, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Thomas McElroy
Local
Police ask for help in missing Rochester man
April 14, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: The Kahler Hotel letters are coming down. They may not be going back up
April 14, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061621-WINONA-CHAMPIONSHIP-950.jpg
Prep
Despite back-to-back no-hitters, Winona's Makayla Steffes wants more: 'I expect to be perfect'
April 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Untitled design.png
Business
Former Mayo Clinic executive to help lead a Mayo-owned medical device company
April 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Second white photo.jpg
College
Pine Island's Jarod White close to vaulting himself into NDSU record book
April 14, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Nick Aney photo.JPG
College
Nick Aney living the good life as a fifth-year senior tennis player at Gustavus Adolphus
April 14, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff