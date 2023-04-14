Lime scooters are back in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Anyone downtown — or near downtown — during the past week likely found it hard to miss the fact that Lime scooters have returned.

Lime relaunched its fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes this week, continuing a warm-weather transportation option that has been available since 2019.

“With spring finally here after a long, snowy winter, we’re happy to be back for another year of shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Rochester," Lime Director of Government and Community Relations LeAaron Foley said in a statement regarding the latest launch. "Our mission is to build a future of transportation that is shared, affordable, and carbon-free and we appreciate the city giving us an opportunity to help make its transit network more sustainable."

Foley said the company looks forward to building on the success in Rochester.

Companywide, Lime recently announced that it became the first micromobility operator to post a full profitable year in 2022.

Lime's existence in Rochester started with a four-month pilot program in 2019, when 50 scooters were available downtown.

Last year, Lime and the city signed a new two-year contract , calling for up to 300 scooters and 50 e-bikes to be placed in Rochester, which was an increase from the maximum of 205 scooters and 18 e-bikes seen in 2021.

While popular with a variety of commuters and others, who use the devices to travel between downtown and home or where they parked their cars, the devices have also been used for recreation.

Their existence has caused concerns with some downtown residents and business owners, who point to the devices being ridden on sidewalks and parked in places that create obstacles for pedestrians.

In an attempt to address some of the concerns, the company agreed in 2021 to implement technology that blocks the scooters from operating in parking ramps and key areas around Mayo Clinic. It also blocks use in the festival areas during Thursdays Downtown events during the summer.

In addition to the current contract, city staff has reported on discussions with Lime, which seek to create a new bikeshare program to replace the former access to free use of bicycles available at the Rochester Public Library.

