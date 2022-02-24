SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lime scooters granted two-year contract in Rochester

Company slated to bring up to 300 scooters to Rochester streets

061220.N.RPB.LIME.SCOOTERS.07210.jpg
A person on a Lime scooter rides through the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Center Street Friday, June 12, 2020, in downtown Rochester. Lime scooters were put out for people to rent earlier in the week. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 24, 2022 12:47 AM
ROCHESTER – Lime scooters are set to hit Rochester streets once the snow clears.

The Rochester City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve a two year contract for the has put the rental scooters on city street for the past three years.

City project manager Jaymi Wilson said the two-year agreement puts the city in a position to consider creating infrastructure to corral unused scooters in select public areas.
“In general, the goal is to continue to improve the program,” she said.

The contract calls for up to 300 scooters and 50 e-bikes to be placed in Rochester, which is up from the maximum of 205 scooters and 18 e-bikes seen last year.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who represents the downtown core and cast the sole vote against the contract, said she’d prefer to see a one-year agreement in an effort to continue to push Lime to adapt to concerns voiced by residents.

“I believe there are more things that need to be approved,” she said.

Last year, the company agreed to implement technology that blocked the scooters from operating in parking ramps and key areas around Mayo Clinic. It also blocked use in the festival areas during Thursdays Downtown events during the summer.

“What started out as something really horrendous, became something much better,” Kirkpatrick said.

She said she still has concerns about operations, especially on city sidewalks, where pedestrians could be struck by a passing scooter.

Wilson said Lime is planning to use a new scooter type with large wheels for safety, along with software that will detect when the scooters are on sidewalks and alert riders that they must be in a bike lane or on the street. She said the requirement will be written into the contract.

Council member Nick Campion warned against being too restrictive, since private scooters don’t face the same scrutiny the rental devices already see.

“I do appreciate the focus on safety, but I do also think we need to be equitable among all the other forms or transit that are taking place,” he said, adding that the two-year agreement offers the program a chance to mature.

