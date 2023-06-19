Limes on the sidewalk causing some bellyache

ROCHESTER — Electric scooters have helped reduce the number of cars on the streets in downtown Rochester. Now Lime, a company that contracts with the city to provide rentable electric scooters, and the city of Rochester are trying to keep the scooters and electric bikes off the sidewalks and other places they shouldn’t be.

Lime added an additional QR code on its vehicles people can use to report abandoned vehicles, according to a city announcement last week, Lime intends to use the feature to collect all reported abandoned or improperly parked scooters within 24 to 72 hours.

“This QR code allows community members to create a ticket for the local Lime operations team, which allows them to provide a quicker response,” said Megan Moeller, communication and engagement coordinator for the city of Rochester.

Users of Lime scooters and e-bikes download an app and use a QR code to begin and end their rides. The additional QR code, located on the outside frame of scooters and e-bikes can be used by anyone to report an abandoned vehicle.

The announcement also reminded users to not ride Lime scooter, e-bikes and other vehicles on downtown sidewalks.

Rochester Police Department says there haven’t been any complaints made to the department regarding scooters or e-bikes blocking sidewalks or access to businesses.

The department has received six complaints regarding Lime scooters since May 1, according to Rochester Police Department Crime Prevention and Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

Lime scooters clutter the northwest corner of the intersection of Center Street and Broadway Avenue on Monday, June 12, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Most of the complaints to RPD are regarding use of the scooters and not where they’re left. No citations to scooters users have been issued this year, Grayson said. However, one citation by police has been issued in the past to a scooter driver for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Although the police haven’t received complaints about scooters blocking sidewalks or businesses, the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee is looking into whether there are problems caused by careless use of scooters.

Committee members met last week and discussed what they would like to learn about enforcement other communities use on scooter use and what enforcement policies RPD uses. Committee members noted continual use of Lime electric vehicles on sidewalks even though that's prohibited.

“I don’t think we know what the policing of scooters is or looks like,” said committee member Mike Schmitt.

The committee is scheduled to discuss Lime scooters and here a presentation from RPD when the group next meets 6:30 p.m., Aug. 14, 2023 at City Hall.