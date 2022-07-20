Lingering view of mayor's forum — an empty audience

ROCHESTER — A publicly held forum to hear the views of four candidates for Rochester mayor on Tuesday ended with the focus instead lingering on the behavior of some members of the audience.

The forum, held by the League of Women Voters Rochester in the auditorium at the Rochester Public Library, had just gotten underway when a member of the audience stood and called for a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. About a dozen people out of about 60 in the audience stood and joined the pledge.

The interruption turned into a standoff lasting about 15 minutes as librarians and League volunteers tried — not successfully — to stop the Pledge and then — successfully — to roust the audience from the room.

The interruption was a violation of the library’s code of conduct, said Kim Edson, the library’s head of reader services. The League and its partners, including the library, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce and the Post Bulletin, had established a program prior to the event that did not include the Pledge.

Other candidate forums during this political campaign season have similarly been disrupted by audience members. Though the audience was cleared, viewers could still watch the forum in a meeting room elsewhere in the library and through a live feed .

Once the room was cleared and the forum got going, similarly sharp divisions quickly showed between incumbent Mayor Kim Norton and her three challengers, Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan.

Norton has spent a long career in public service, first as a community volunteer, then as a member of the Rochester School Board, and finally as a DFL state legislator before coming home to run to succeed longtime Mayor Ardell Brede in 2018.

But leading the city through the pandemic years, Norton gained some criticisms from her opponents and their constituencies. Among them: too aloof (“The message is clear – we’re not being heard,” said Trahan), too partisan (“Far-left globalist,” said Noser), and too inclined to big government (The city’s needs should be categorized as “needs, wants and wishes,” said Koutsoukos).

So focused were the attacks on Norton, the challengers made little effort to distinguish themselves from each other.

“As the one who’s been serving for the last four years, I know I make an easy target,” Norton said. “It is so frustrating to hear all the negativism … about our wonderful city, a place that people come to for health care and jobs and happiness. And yet people talk negatively about it, as if we don’t have the high quality of life that, in fact, we do.”

The forum was live-streamed to the Rochester Public Library’s YouTube page ( https://www.youtube.com/user/RochPubLibrary ) and a recording will be posted there to view.

Other key moments from the forum:

