Link Rapid Transit gets nod as operations negotiations continue

ROCHESTER — The next stop for a planned rapid-transit system will be reaching an operations agreement with Mayo Clinic.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said final negotiations are underway for Link Rapid Transit operations, with a focus on financing operations once the proposed $143.5 million system is in place.

“It’s been a very productive conversation,” she said of the agreement that will also define whether a fare is charged for riding the route’s dedicated buses.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved plans to enhance the original $114.9 million proposed project to include station upgrades along the Second Street route, a new end point near the intersection of Third Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street, and infrastructure at the west end point, which is expected to include public parking and private development.

Council members asked Steinhauser to notify them as soon as the agreement with Mayo Clinic is finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To me, finalizing these agreements are when it will become real,” council member Nick Campion said.

Steinhauser said the agreement is slated to be presented to an internal Mayo Clinic board for review in July and the City Council in August, so it can be included with an application for federal funding this fall.

The city plans to seek approximately $84 million in federal funds to pay for the project, with the remaining cost being covered by Destination Medical Center transit funding.

With plans for the Link Rapid Transit system to connect two existing Mayo Clinic employee parking lots, as well as stops near clinic facilities, Steinhauser said approximately 95% of the initial users are expected to be Mayo Clinic employees, which is why discussions of financing operations have Mayo Clinic paying the bulk of the cost.

How much could rely on whether riders will have to pay to get on the buses serving the planned 2.8-mile route.

“If it’s fare free, we are going to want them to pay 100%,” Steinhauser said.

If a fare is charged, she said the expectation is that Mayo Clinic would still pay approximately 95% of the operating cost to match the initial use by its employees.

She told the CIty Council that the goal will be to expand the use by other Rochester residents over time, noting 14,000 residents currently live within a 10-minute walk to one of the planned stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s about efficient mobility with fast, reliable service,” she said of the proposed system that will feature stops at stations every 5 minutes to move people through the downtown core.

With the plan to extend the route, construction of the system is expected to be completed in 2026, if federal funding is approved with the city’s application this fall.