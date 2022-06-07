SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Link Rapid Transit gets nod as operations negotiations continue

Rochester City Council approved plan to add to federal funding request for project.

Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
A proposed bus rapid transit route would largely serve Second Street, with a few blocks of Third Avenue Southeast added.
Contributed by City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 06, 2022 11:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The next stop for a planned rapid-transit system will be reaching an operations agreement with Mayo Clinic.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said final negotiations are underway for Link Rapid Transit operations, with a focus on financing operations once the proposed $143.5 million system is in place.

Read more from Randy
Terry and Steve Fields
Local
Neighbors lose appeal seeking to block apartment project on edge of Country Club Manor
Rochester City Council denies request to reverse Board of Appeals decision, leading neighbors to suggest plans to take the issue to court.
June 06, 2022 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Jerk King 2
Local
Jerk King lawsuit against city and DMCC dismissed
Judge said claim against the city and DMCC lacked needed evidence and status to show their actions interfered with business operations.
June 06, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
Local
Updated rapid transit proposal with estimated $143.5 million price tag ready for review
Rochester City Council will receive update on project as anticipated application for federal funding nears
June 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“It’s been a very productive conversation,” she said of the agreement that will also define whether a fare is charged for riding the route’s dedicated buses.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved plans to enhance the original $114.9 million proposed project to include station upgrades along the Second Street route, a new end point near the intersection of Third Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street, and infrastructure at the west end point, which is expected to include public parking and private development.

Council members asked Steinhauser to notify them as soon as the agreement with Mayo Clinic is finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To me, finalizing these agreements are when it will become real,” council member Nick Campion said.

Steinhauser said the agreement is slated to be presented to an internal Mayo Clinic board for review in July and the City Council in August, so it can be included with an application for federal funding this fall.

The city plans to seek approximately $84 million in federal funds to pay for the project, with the remaining cost being covered by Destination Medical Center transit funding.

With plans for the Link Rapid Transit system to connect two existing Mayo Clinic employee parking lots, as well as stops near clinic facilities, Steinhauser said approximately 95% of the initial users are expected to be Mayo Clinic employees, which is why discussions of financing operations have Mayo Clinic paying the bulk of the cost.

How much could rely on whether riders will have to pay to get on the buses serving the planned 2.8-mile route.

“If it’s fare free, we are going to want them to pay 100%,” Steinhauser said.

If a fare is charged, she said the expectation is that Mayo Clinic would still pay approximately 95% of the operating cost to match the initial use by its employees.

She told the CIty Council that the goal will be to expand the use by other Rochester residents over time, noting 14,000 residents currently live within a 10-minute walk to one of the planned stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s about efficient mobility with fast, reliable service,” she said of the proposed system that will feature stops at stations every 5 minutes to move people through the downtown core.

With the plan to extend the route, construction of the system is expected to be completed in 2026, if federal funding is approved with the city’s application this fall.

What happened: Rochester City Council approved plan to expand rapid transit project, increasing estimated cost to $143.5 million.

Why does this matter: System is expected to provide frequent stops along route through downtown with end points at areas targeted for future development

What's next: City staff continues to work on an operations agreement with Mayo Clinic amid plans to apply for federal funding to provide approximately $84 million for the project, with DMC transit funds covering the remainder.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Local
Mayo Clinic offering $20 physicals for area high school athletes
Exams will be performed at Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, which is on the fourth floor of the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center, 565 First St. SW, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
June 06, 2022 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Friday, June 3, 2022, vehicle crash that injured a Century High School teen.
Exclusive
Local
Mother of teen injured in Rochester crash Friday night speaks out: 'most terrifying night of my life'
A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Friday after her vehicle collided with another north of Rochester. The driver of the other vehicle, a senior from Century High School, broke his wrist and won't be able to pitch for the Panthers this season.
June 06, 2022 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
warners building location.jpg
Members Only
Business
A former Rochester appliance showroom sells for $1.3 million
A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW for $1.3 million.
June 06, 2022 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220606.MrPizzaRenovations.jpg
Business
New looks give Mr. Pizza North different flavor after renovations and reopening
Mr. Pizza North changed ownership at the beginning of April and closed down for a month and a half for dining room renovations.
June 06, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson