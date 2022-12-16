Lipstick & Lead shares gun safety in women's social organization in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The one message Coyote Creek instructors have about guns is safety, safety, safety.

The message is declared in safety videos, private lessons, group events and through Lipstick & Lead, their women’s shooting and social organization. The group meets several times each month with beginner and intermediate classes that started about four years ago.

The group kicked off new comfortability, enjoyment of the recreational sport and friendships for Katherine Johnson, who joined the group one year ago. While Johnson had shot guns previously, she said coming in for a fun shoot without knowing people was intimidating at first. The staff and group members were “super welcoming” though, and the group became her friends.

Safety, fun and skills

“The number one priority of everything we do is safety. The second priority is to have fun, and third develop skill,” said instructor John Singer. “We’ve got a number of women who have taken up shooting as a hobby and that they enjoy doing, and we are helping them to develop their skills.”

A group of six women came Tuesday for one of the “fun months,” where attendees practice skills the women have learned throughout the year, Singer said. With themes such as the Thanksgiving Turkey Shoot and Silent Night, the Christmas-themed event featured guns from the movie “Die Hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coyote Creek instructor John Russell shows how to eject cartridges from a revolver during the Lipstick and Lead group on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The class starts with safety instructions and demonstrations in a classroom filled with gun safety posters. Coyote Creek instructor John Russell covered "revolver 101" for three different handguns. He tuned the group into the click of shifting between single and double action, and the best grip for a revolver. But the shots wouldn’t come until they entered the shooting range.

That’s an important message the instructors at Coyote Creek hope to share: Guns do not operate without a human, and it’s important to understand the safety aspects.

When Jean Farmer inherited a gun from her father, she waited a few years before learning how to operate the weapon. She went to Coyote Creek for an individual lesson and joined the Lipstick & Lead group the same night — the first time she’d held a gun.

As a group attendee for about a year, Farmer said she has benefited from the "spring cleaning" — learning how to clean a gun properly — and strong- and weak-arm shooting exercises. She’s not looking for a kick but she does joke with her husband, “Don’t mess with me” after bringing home a practice target sheet.

Always something new

“I say I need to come because then I’ve got the commitment to come,” Farmer said. “There’s something different every month.”

Jean Farmer shoots an M1911 A1 gun during the Lipstick and Lead group at Coyote Creek Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The different topics, fun environment and new friends keep Johnson coming to the group. The groups range from 30 to 50 each month, with up to 80 participants in a year, according to Singer.

While the evening ends with a “Last Woman Standing” competition based on the skills, Farmer said her goal of joining the group is to gain experience, and learn to protect herself and her family.

“I was pushing myself to go do this, and it’s also kind of a protection thing that if something were to happen and have to protect family or something, I’d have it,” Farmer said. “It’s kind of a double edge, protection and just experience, not to be afraid to load a gun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions are encouraged through every part of the process. Instructors work with people who also have years of experience but also some who have years of bad habits, such as tilting their head to see through the sight.

Questions abound

“They really follow the 'no question is a stupid question,'" Johnson said. "Even if it’s 'dumb,' half the room is probably thinking it.”

Other questions like how would you handle a circumstance where a gun is present are situations where people should have a basic knowledge of gun safety, said instructor Jerry Zubay.

“I enjoy watching people learn this. There’s no safety in ignorance, and that’s one of the things that we try to preach … is that safety’s critically important. And so as an instructor, people who are ignorant can do dumb things with guns and then that hurts, literally and figuratively, everybody,” Zubay said. “It’s very, very rewarding to see people who start off afraid or hate guns or whatever, and eventually end up thinking yeah, it’s like a car, it’s dangerous just pay attention.”

Zubay first started firearm education with the Rochester Police Department in the 1980s and then moved into teaching civilians and permit-to-carry classes. Singer said teaching people how to store, clear, handle and shoot firearms is a value that should be taught more in a country with the right to keep and bear arms.

Singer echoed that point. “When you think about it, we live in a country with the right to keep and bear arms, and we do have a number of issues in this country with accidents and such. It would be so much better if people did understand how they worked, how to store them properly and handle them properly,” he said. “If we’re going to have that, we better develop the skills to do it safely.”

Lipstick and Lead instructors John Singer, left, and Jerry Zubay, right, at Coyote Creek on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Lipstick & Lead attendees can bring a gun or use one from the shop, which often leads to women selecting a gun to purchase, Singer said. Or taking their skills to the next level, such as participating in a rifle marksmanship event with Project Appleseed and Glock matches at Coyote Creek.

“There’s not a whole lot that I really knew about them (guns) and I think it’s just really important to know because even if you’re in a bad situation and you’re unarmed it’s still good to know how a gun functions … so you’re at least knowledgeable so you’re not just sitting there scared and not sure what’s going on,” Johnson said. “Then it makes you kind of more comfortable being around it that if for some reason you end up in a bad event that you don’t go into full panic mode.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

For a list of classes and events at Coyote Creek, visit their website at coyotecreekoutdoors.com .

Lipstick & Lead classes are $20 a month.

Jean Farmer, center, and Patricia West, right, prepare to shoot during the Lipstick and Lead group at Coyote Creek on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

John Singer shows a gun chamber during the Lipstick and Lead group at Coyote Creek on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A Lipstick and Lead attendee prepares the target at Coyote Creek on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin