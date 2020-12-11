Liquor license relief proposed to Rochester City Council

Relief for Rochester bars and restaurants holding liquor licenses will be on the table Monday.

The Rochester City Council will review a proposal that would supplement funds provided through federal coronavirus relief efforts to cover up the total cost of a local business’s on-sale liquor license for a year starting last April.

The proposal comes after council members asked city staff to review opinions following the state's latest order for bars and restaurants to suspend indoor service.

The city’s earlier grant program used federal funds to benefit 78 liquor license holders with a total of $245,850. Not all of the city’s approximately 130 eligible license holders sought to apply for funding.

Some license holders received nearly $5,000 based on the type of license they held, but the awards did not reach the full amount of fees paid or owed for the year.

The anticipated cost of filling remaining gaps for local, non-franchised bars and restaurants is nearly $166,000. A portion of the funds would be covered by the city’s remaining contingency funds, if the council approves the proposal.

In addition to providing additional grant funding to cover liquor licenses, the council will consider delaying a planned 40 percent increase on liquor license fees, which was set to be added to costs next year. The increase would be expected to be delayed to 2022.

The delay would reduce the city’s anticipated 2021 revenue by $101,430.

The council will meet online at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and MetroNet channel 80.

