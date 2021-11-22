SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Listen: Afghan arrivals finding partners in Rochester

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 22, 2021 05:11 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, November 22:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1946: Raccoon feed at Rushford American Legion Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • Afghan arrivals finding partners in Rochester Up to 20 families from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Rochester through February.

  • Austin man pleads guilty to murder charges in death of teenager defending mother from attack Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Mower County District Court to two counts of second-degree murder.

  • Victoria's 'little sister' is on the way, after $1.75 million Med City real estate deal Sorellina Enterprises LLC paid $1.75 million for the former Associated Bank/First Federal building at 1155 16th St. SW from the owners of the Apache Mall. The 41-year-old property stands near the mall’s south entrance, along 16th Street. This deal is the next step in the Victoria family plan to turn the former bank into a smaller, bistro-version of their well-known Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar in the heart of downtown Rochester.

  • Mayo's Gustafson places third at state while Boorjian has two top-eight finishes Ava Gustafson places third in state for Mayo in the 100 breaststroke while Natalie Boorjian had a top-eight finish in both the 50 and 500 freestyle events.

