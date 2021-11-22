Listen: Afghan arrivals finding partners in Rochester

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, November 22:

Day in History: 1946: Raccoon feed at Rushford American Legion Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Afghan arrivals finding partners in Rochester Up to 20 families from Afghanistan are expected to settle in Rochester through February.

Austin man pleads guilty to murder charges in death of teenager defending mother from attack Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 28, pleaded guilty Friday in Mower County District Court to two counts of second-degree murder.

Victoria's 'little sister' is on the way, after $1.75 million Med City real estate deal Sorellina Enterprises LLC paid $1.75 million for the former Associated Bank/First Federal building at 1155 16th St. SW from the owners of the Apache Mall. The 41-year-old property stands near the mall’s south entrance, along 16th Street. This deal is the next step in the Victoria family plan to turn the former bank into a smaller, bistro-version of their well-known Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar in the heart of downtown Rochester.