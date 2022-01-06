SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Listen: Anatomy of a deal: Bringing business to Eyota

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 06, 2022 05:56 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, January 6:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1997: House Minnesota leaders pledge to banish partisan politics
  • Anatomy of a deal: Bringing business to Eyota
  • COVID-19 increase expected as testing demand breaks Olmsted County records
  • Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

