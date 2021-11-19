SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Bellechester resident: Water 'should at least be drinkable'

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 19, 2021 05:02 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, November 19:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1971: Hayfield basketball team is favorite in Wasioja conference Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • Bellechester resident: Water 'should at least be drinkable' Sharon Kerr said her water has gotten better since the summer, but she still cannot drink it.

  • Take a trip on the beer highway A new brewery in Spring Valley adds to a growing beer culture in Southeast Minnesota.

  • 'Dangerous' and 'horrific' intersection west of Rochester needs upgrade, county leaders tell legislators 'I dread the day that one more person gets killed.'

  • LeRoy-Ostrander smashes its way into state final LeRoy-Ostrander turned in its fifth straight dominant playoff win, this time blasting Kittson County Central 49-0 in the Nine-Man football state semifinals.

  • No star, no problem as Chatfield rallies for thrilling win in Class AA semifinals Without standout Sam Backer, who was ejected in the third quarter, Chatfield rallied to beat Barnesville 22-18 in the Class AA state football semifinals on Thursday.

  • Wow! Kasson-Mantorville rallies to stun No. 1 Becker in state semifinals Kasson-Mantorville bounced back in the most dramatic of fashions to beat No. 1-ranked Becker 24-20 in the Class AAAA state football semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTPODCASTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts