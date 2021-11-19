Listen: Bellechester resident: Water 'should at least be drinkable'

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, November 19:

Day in History: 1971: Hayfield basketball team is favorite in Wasioja conference Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Bellechester resident: Water 'should at least be drinkable' Sharon Kerr said her water has gotten better since the summer, but she still cannot drink it.

Take a trip on the beer highway A new brewery in Spring Valley adds to a growing beer culture in Southeast Minnesota.

'Dangerous' and 'horrific' intersection west of Rochester needs upgrade, county leaders tell legislators 'I dread the day that one more person gets killed.'

LeRoy-Ostrander smashes its way into state final LeRoy-Ostrander turned in its fifth straight dominant playoff win, this time blasting Kittson County Central 49-0 in the Nine-Man football state semifinals.

No star, no problem as Chatfield rallies for thrilling win in Class AA semifinals Without standout Sam Backer, who was ejected in the third quarter, Chatfield rallied to beat Barnesville 22-18 in the Class AA state football semifinals on Thursday.