SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Benike Construction opts for vaccine mandate to keep business running

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 06, 2021 05:00 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, December 6:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1971: Paul Giel named as University of Minnesota athletic director Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • 'A survival story': Benike Construction opts for vaccine mandate to keep business running While federal vaccine mandates are under legal question, Benike Construction already opted for required vaccinations among their staff in order to fit clients' restrictions. It lost some veteran employees as a result.

  • Rochester man hunted for six decades, then says goodbye to the sport - on his own terms Bob Walker retires after getting his last deer.

  • Byron group ready to build memorial to honor veterans After years of languishing, the plan to build a veterans memorial in Byron has finally gotten rolling.

  • Saturday's high school highlights Top performances for area high school players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTPODCASTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts