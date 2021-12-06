Listen: Benike Construction opts for vaccine mandate to keep business running

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, December 6:

Day in History: 1971: Paul Giel named as University of Minnesota athletic director Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

'A survival story': Benike Construction opts for vaccine mandate to keep business running While federal vaccine mandates are under legal question, Benike Construction already opted for required vaccinations among their staff in order to fit clients' restrictions. It lost some veteran employees as a result.

Rochester man hunted for six decades, then says goodbye to the sport - on his own terms Bob Walker retires after getting his last deer.

Byron group ready to build memorial to honor veterans After years of languishing, the plan to build a veterans memorial in Byron has finally gotten rolling.