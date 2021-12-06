Listen: Benike Construction opts for vaccine mandate to keep business running
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, December 6:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
-
Day in History:
1971: Paul Giel named as University of Minnesota athletic director Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
-
'A survival story': Benike Construction opts for vaccine mandate to keep business running While federal vaccine mandates are under legal question, Benike Construction already opted for required vaccinations among their staff in order to fit clients' restrictions. It lost some veteran employees as a result.
-
Rochester man hunted for six decades, then says goodbye to the sport - on his own terms Bob Walker retires after getting his last deer.
-
Byron group ready to build memorial to honor veterans After years of languishing, the plan to build a veterans memorial in Byron has finally gotten rolling.
-
Saturday's high school highlights Top performances for area high school players.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .