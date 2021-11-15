Listen: Call of Duty didn't credit Rochester's Randy Fitzgerald for 15 years. That's now changed
Day in History: 1921: Helmets ordered for firefighters
Call of Duty didn't credit Rochester's Randy Fitzgerald for 15 years. That's now changed Randy Fitzgerald, a quadriplegic video game player from Rochester, helped develop a button layout designed for disabled gamers for the Call of Duty franchise in 2006. He was never credited by name, despite the layout being named after his gamer tag, "N4M0D." That now changed after the Nov. 5 release of "Call of Duty: Vanguard" this year.
Kasson's municipal liquor store is a leader in Southeast Minnesota Kasson store plans to expand in 2022; Plainview sold its liquor store after years of loss.
