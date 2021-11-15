Listen: Call of Duty didn't credit Rochester's Randy Fitzgerald for 15 years. That's now changed

Call of Duty didn't credit Rochester's Randy Fitzgerald for 15 years. That's now changed Randy Fitzgerald, a quadriplegic video game player from Rochester, helped develop a button layout designed for disabled gamers for the Call of Duty franchise in 2006. He was never credited by name, despite the layout being named after his gamer tag, "N4M0D." That now changed after the Nov. 5 release of "Call of Duty: Vanguard" this year.