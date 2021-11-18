SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Collider Foundation leader to join Mayo Clinic's Platform initiative

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 18, 2021 05:01 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, November 18:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1946: Film of German concentration camps to be shown Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • Collider Foundation leader to join Mayo Clinic's Platform initiative Jamie Sundsbak, the executive director of the Collider Foundation in Rochester, posted on social media that he is stepping down on Dec. 3. “I have accepted a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a new and exciting initiative at Mayo Clinic called Mayo Clinic Platform Accelerate,” he wrote. Amanda Leightner, who also works with the foundation, will take on his role as executive director on an interim basis.

  • Rochester author finds respite from grieving in an unusual activity: Doodling. "You can't wait ro be rescued."

  • Area swimmers excited to make memories, head to state meet The girls swimming and diving state meet was not held a year ago due to COVID. This season the meet returns and Rochester has plenty of Class AA state qualifiers. The event will be held Thursday-Saturday at the University of Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTPODCASTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts