Listen: Collider Foundation leader to join Mayo Clinic's Platform initiative
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, November 18:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
-
Day in History:
1946: Film of German concentration camps to be shown Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
-
Collider Foundation leader to join Mayo Clinic's Platform initiative Jamie Sundsbak, the executive director of the Collider Foundation in Rochester, posted on social media that he is stepping down on Dec. 3. “I have accepted a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a new and exciting initiative at Mayo Clinic called Mayo Clinic Platform Accelerate,” he wrote. Amanda Leightner, who also works with the foundation, will take on his role as executive director on an interim basis.
-
Rochester author finds respite from grieving in an unusual activity: Doodling. "You can't wait ro be rescued."
-
Area swimmers excited to make memories, head to state meet The girls swimming and diving state meet was not held a year ago due to COVID. This season the meet returns and Rochester has plenty of Class AA state qualifiers. The event will be held Thursday-Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .