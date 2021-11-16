Listen: Council postpones Chateau decision
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, November 16:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1946: Gopher football sets attendance record
-
Council postpones Chateau decision Operations recommendation sees some support, but some council members want information on other options.
-
Frich operates a shuttle that typically doesn't need him Med City Mover's chief operator is working to collect data and work out kinks in autonomous vehicle test pilot.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .