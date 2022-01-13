Listen: COVID-19 surge forces Rochester Public Schools to go to distance learning
- Day in History: 1972: More troops coming home from Vietnam
- COVID-19 surge forces Rochester Public Schools to go to distance learning
- Omicron surge is making health care staffing shortage even more dire
- Rochester council faces pushes from both sides of mask debate as COVID numbers increase
- Riverland men have RCTC's number in defensive battle
The surge in COVID-19 cases is keeping thousands of health care workers absent because they have COVID, they are taking care of somebody who has COVID or they are in quarantine. That means the already difficult staffing issues are becoming critical as the number of COVID cases spike.
Houston County Sheriff's Office identify a man who found Jan. 5 in a burned-out car in the state park.
Students aren't the only variable under consideration, though. Of those 564 new cases, 93 were staff members. Superintendent Kent Pekel has said that if the district has too many staff down, it is difficult to maintain core operations.
Of the new positive cases, 42% were unvaccinated individuals.