News | Local

Listen: COVID-19 surge forces Rochester Public Schools to go to distance learning

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 13, 2022 06:29 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, January 13:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: More troops coming home from Vietnam
  • COVID-19 surge forces Rochester Public Schools to go to distance learning
  • Omicron surge is making health care staffing shortage even more dire
  • Rochester council faces pushes from both sides of mask debate as COVID numbers increase
  • Riverland men have RCTC's number in defensive battle

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008152.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Omicron surge causing dire staff shortages at Mayo Clinic, Minnesota health care facilities
The surge in COVID-19 cases is keeping thousands of health care workers absent because they have COVID, they are taking care of somebody who has COVID or they are in quarantine. That means the already difficult staffing issues are becoming critical as the number of COVID cases spike.
January 13, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Caledonia map.png
Local
Body found at Beaver Creak Valley State Park identified
Houston County Sheriff's Office identify a man who found Jan. 5 in a burned-out car in the state park.
January 12, 2022 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
072721-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-2230.jpg
Local
COVID-19 surge forces Rochester Public Schools to go to distance learning
Students aren't the only variable under consideration, though. Of those 564 new cases, 93 were staff members. Superintendent Kent Pekel has said that if the district has too many staff down, it is difficult to maintain core operations.
January 12, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
COVID-19 classroom school
Local
COVID-19 cases soar to record numbers at Rochester Public Schools
Of the new positive cases, 42% were unvaccinated individuals.
January 12, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher