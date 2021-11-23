SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Donations help to build child care center in Blooming Prairie

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 23, 2021 05:11 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, November 23:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1921: Dr. C.H. Mayo promoted to brigadier general Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • Donations help to build child care center in Blooming Prairie A quarter-million dollars on top of land, buildings donations are bringing 144 child care slots to small community.

  • Five questions with Massi Faqiri Rochester resident, Afghanistan native Massi Faqiri shares what he misses about his homeland and his hopes for the future there.

  • Mayo's Chitulangoma seeks funding to play for U.S. paralympic soccer team Chileshe Chitulangoma, who has battled cerebral palsy since he was 2 years old, has set up a GoFundMe page to try and help with funding for training and traveling expenses in his quest to earn a spot on the U.S. Men’s National Paralympic soccer team.

  • Cotter's ultra-goal scorer Gardner is PB's Girls Soccer All-Area Player of the Year Winona Cotter senior Olivia Gardner had a season for the ages this year, scoring 44 goals in helping the Ramblers to the school's first state soccer tournament.

