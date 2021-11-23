Listen: Donations help to build child care center in Blooming Prairie
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, November 23:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History:
1921: Dr. C.H. Mayo promoted to brigadier general Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
Donations help to build child care center in Blooming Prairie A quarter-million dollars on top of land, buildings donations are bringing 144 child care slots to small community.
Five questions with Massi Faqiri Rochester resident, Afghanistan native Massi Faqiri shares what he misses about his homeland and his hopes for the future there.
Mayo's Chitulangoma seeks funding to play for U.S. paralympic soccer team Chileshe Chitulangoma, who has battled cerebral palsy since he was 2 years old, has set up a GoFundMe page to try and help with funding for training and traveling expenses in his quest to earn a spot on the U.S. Men’s National Paralympic soccer team.
Cotter's ultra-goal scorer Gardner is PB's Girls Soccer All-Area Player of the Year Winona Cotter senior Olivia Gardner had a season for the ages this year, scoring 44 goals in helping the Ramblers to the school's first state soccer tournament.
