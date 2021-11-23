Listen: Donations help to build child care center in Blooming Prairie

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, November 23:

Day in History: 1921: Dr. C.H. Mayo promoted to brigadier general Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Donations help to build child care center in Blooming Prairie A quarter-million dollars on top of land, buildings donations are bringing 144 child care slots to small community.

Five questions with Massi Faqiri Rochester resident, Afghanistan native Massi Faqiri shares what he misses about his homeland and his hopes for the future there.

Mayo's Chitulangoma seeks funding to play for U.S. paralympic soccer team Chileshe Chitulangoma, who has battled cerebral palsy since he was 2 years old, has set up a GoFundMe page to try and help with funding for training and traveling expenses in his quest to earn a spot on the U.S. Men’s National Paralympic soccer team.