Listen: "Downtown is a great opportunity": Rochester retail recruitment efforts launch
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, December 1:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1921: US Marines will remain on mail trains
"Downtown is a great opportunity": Rochester retail recruitment efforts launch DMC EDA joins efforts to encourage businesses to fill empty spaces in downtown core
Rochester School Board hears plan on path forward for school resource officers The proposal named two different outcomes: implementing the current memorandum of understanding with the Rochester Police Department and developing "a long-term strategy for keeping the students and staff of Rochester Public Schools safe" that "may or may not include the presence of SROs in RPS."
Opening statements begin for Rochester man charged in March 2019 murder Muhidin Omar Abukar, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.
