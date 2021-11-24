Listen: Family of Chatfield QB files lawsuit seeking to overturn suspension

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, November 24:

Day in History: 1971: Hijacker parachutes from a plane Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Family of Chatfield QB files lawsuit seeking to overturn suspension The family of Chatfield's varsity quarterback is seeking to overturn a suspension so that he may play in the Class AA state football championship game on Friday in Minneapolis.

Family distraught after dog shot by hunter near Pine Island Arie, an Alaskan Malamute, was let out early Saturday morning then found in a ravine Sunday.

Olmsted County video forum answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids Public health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center experts answer questions related to vaccines for younger residents.