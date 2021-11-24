SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Family of Chatfield QB files lawsuit seeking to overturn suspension

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 24, 2021 05:19 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, November 24:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1971: Hijacker parachutes from a plane Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • Family of Chatfield QB files lawsuit seeking to overturn suspension The family of Chatfield's varsity quarterback is seeking to overturn a suspension so that he may play in the Class AA state football championship game on Friday in Minneapolis.

  • Family distraught after dog shot by hunter near Pine Island Arie, an Alaskan Malamute, was let out early Saturday morning then found in a ravine Sunday.

  • Olmsted County video forum answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids Public health, Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center experts answer questions related to vaccines for younger residents.

  • RCTC women ease past Madison College RCTC improves to 2-1 with 98-38 victory on Tuesday.

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTPODCASTSROCHESTER
