Listen: Hagedorn's camp says he's running, yet uncertainty reigns over CD1 race

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 28, 2022 06:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 28:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: Fran Tarkenton returns to the Minnesota Vikings
  • Hagedorn's camp says he's running, yet uncertainty reigns over CD1 race
  • Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team begins new initiative in Southeast Rochester
  • The Rochester Honkers announce new logos
  • High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

