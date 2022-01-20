SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: 'Helping Shannon matter beyond Rochester': O'Hara Foundation to present scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 20, 2022 06:01 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, January 20:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1922: Modern collegiate women are 'alarming'
  • 'Helping Shannon matter beyond Rochester': O'Hara Foundation to present scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota
  • From orphan in Thailand to life coach in America, Rochester's Boonmee McElroy writes her story
  • Bald eagle survives 80-mile journey caught in a train

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
f99e7eb7fc99551061dd197aa465c07c.jpg
Local
Threshold Arts gets the nod for operating Chateau Theatre
Rochester council directs staff to negotiate a contract with the nonprofit for potential activation by spring
January 19, 2022 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cooke Park - City Parks
Local
Rochester council gives green light to accelerate $15 million in park spending
Plan calls for using half of annual $2 million parks levy to make annual payments on dedicate project list
January 19, 2022 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Police lights crash report
Local
Two hurt in Fillmore County crash Wednesday morning
A 32-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
January 19, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Eagle recovery Kate Trueblood Casey Jones.jpg
Members Only
Local
Bald eagle survives 80-mile journey caught in a train
A juvenile bald eagle was brought to an animal rehabilitation center in La Crosse, Wisconsin after being hit more than 80 miles away.
January 19, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed