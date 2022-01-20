Listen: 'Helping Shannon matter beyond Rochester': O'Hara Foundation to present scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, January 20:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Modern collegiate women are 'alarming'
- 'Helping Shannon matter beyond Rochester': O'Hara Foundation to present scholarships at Hockey Day Minnesota
- From orphan in Thailand to life coach in America, Rochester's Boonmee McElroy writes her story
- Bald eagle survives 80-mile journey caught in a train
Rochester council directs staff to negotiate a contract with the nonprofit for potential activation by spring
Plan calls for using half of annual $2 million parks levy to make annual payments on dedicate project list
A 32-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
A juvenile bald eagle was brought to an animal rehabilitation center in La Crosse, Wisconsin after being hit more than 80 miles away.