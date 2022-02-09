Listen: How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, February 9:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Johnny Hennessy takes the lightweight crown in Golden Gloves boxing
- How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?
- Chinese firm that shares roots with a Mayo Clinic venture faces heightened security measures
- Rochester and Minnesota/Dakotas NAACP call for halt to no-knock warrants
- High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
“There’s a lot of nostalgia around this place,” says Seamus Kolb, recalling his first-ever job: part time at Carroll’s Corn.
The Red Wing Shoe Co. recently named Allison Gettings president to oversee the brand's operations, marketing, business technology and corporate social responsibility function. She is taking over those duties from Mark Urdahl, who will remain as CEO. Gettings will report to him. She is the fourth generation of the Sweasy family to help manage the legendary U.S. footwear company. Red Wing Shoe was founded in 1905 and the Sweasy family purchased it in 1919.
Wuxi Biologics, which started in 2010 as a business unit of Wuxi AppTec and later spun off as a separate company in 2015, was placed on a “unverified list” with 32 other Chinese organizations by the U.S. government this week.
Recap: Rochester School Board to hear update on diversity and equity work, review social studies program, and discuss budget cuts
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.