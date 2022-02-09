SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 09, 2022 05:59 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, February 9:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

011921.N.RPB.CARROLLS.CORN.02703.jpg
Members Only
Business
How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?
“There’s a lot of nostalgia around this place,” says Seamus Kolb, recalling his first-ever job: part time at Carroll’s Corn.
February 09, 2022 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Savannah Howe / For the Post Bulletin
Allison-Gettings.png
Members Only
Business
New company president to fill big shoes in Red Wing
The Red Wing Shoe Co. recently named Allison Gettings president to oversee the brand's operations, marketing, business technology and corporate social responsibility function. She is taking over those duties from Mark Urdahl, who will remain as CEO. Gettings will report to him. She is the fourth generation of the Sweasy family to help manage the legendary U.S. footwear company. Red Wing Shoe was founded in 1905 and the Sweasy family purchased it in 1919.
February 08, 2022 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Chinese firm that shares roots with a Mayo Clinic venture faces heightened security measures
Wuxi Biologics, which started in 2010 as a business unit of Wuxi AppTec and later spun off as a separate company in 2015, was placed on a “unverified list” with 32 other Chinese organizations by the U.S. government this week.
February 08, 2022 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester School Board
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board to hear update on diversity and equity work, review social studies program, and discuss budget cuts
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
February 08, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer