Listen: How did a fine art and geography major find himself in the business of popping popcorn?

Members Only Business

The Red Wing Shoe Co. recently named Allison Gettings president to oversee the brand's operations, marketing, business technology and corporate social responsibility function. She is taking over those duties from Mark Urdahl, who will remain as CEO. Gettings will report to him. She is the fourth generation of the Sweasy family to help manage the legendary U.S. footwear company. Red Wing Shoe was founded in 1905 and the Sweasy family purchased it in 1919.