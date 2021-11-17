SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Increase in violence, disruption at Rochester middle schools prompt administrators to release response plan

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 17, 2021 05:00 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, November 17:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1996: Rochester John Marshall girls hockey team win 1st game  Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • Increase in violence, disruption at Rochester middle schools prompt administrators to release response plan “We have students and staff that are frightened and feeling overwhelmed. We are concerned about the mental and physical health of our staff, paras, and administrators,” read a letter from the Rochester Education Association at Willow Creek Middle School.

  • What’s going on at the Castle? In September 2020, the Castle Community, LLC decided to let Echo Church occupy the building for one year and bring the arts community “roaring back in 2021.” Months after the projected end date, the church is still there and owners are vague about the future. 

  • Turkey struts, disrupts in Southwest Rochester neighborhood The only plates a wild turkey is getting near are license plates as it stops cars in a Southwest Rochester neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTPODCASTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts