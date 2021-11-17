Listen: Increase in violence, disruption at Rochester middle schools prompt administrators to release response plan

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, November 17:

Day in History: 1996: Rochester John Marshall girls hockey team win 1st game Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Increase in violence, disruption at Rochester middle schools prompt administrators to release response plan “We have students and staff that are frightened and feeling overwhelmed. We are concerned about the mental and physical health of our staff, paras, and administrators,” read a letter from the Rochester Education Association at Willow Creek Middle School.

What’s going on at the Castle? In September 2020, the Castle Community, LLC decided to let Echo Church occupy the building for one year and bring the arts community “roaring back in 2021.” Months after the projected end date, the church is still there and owners are vague about the future.