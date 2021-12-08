Listen: Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel discusses mid-year self evaluation with Rochester School Board
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, December 8:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History:
1921: Lewiston has a 'fever' Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel discusses mid-year self evaluation with Rochester School Board "To Rochester's credit, we're using this year to plan, to lay the groundwork for longterm improvement," Pekel said. "We are doing our homework and trying to paint a picture of where we want to go."
Park board adds American flag pledge to in-person meetings Volunteer board votes on addition to meeting months after president's flag-related comment spurred criticism
Rochester man sentenced in hotel standoff Nathan Joel Titus, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court for the Aug. 2 incident.
Tuesday's high school highlights Top performances for area high school players.
