Listen: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 24:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: $34 million flood plan proposed
- Helping students heal: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be
- Byron's Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
- Fans flock to 'Monster Chaos' at Mayo Civic Center
- High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
Sometimes students need to just sit in her office for a little bit and listen to music. Other times, she works to find solutions between the community, the school and the students' home life. She does a lot.
Corps officials say they expect a healthy applicant pool in a COVID-strained job market
State Patrol reports 2 trucks crashed west of Rochester.
Minnesota State Patrol reports two teens were hurt in a head-on collision Saturday evening on a snowy state highway.