SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 24, 2022 05:59 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 24:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: $34 million flood plan proposed
  • Helping students heal: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be
  • Byron's Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record
  • Fans flock to 'Monster Chaos' at Mayo Civic Center
  • High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Teacher Feature - Jaimi Smiley
Members Only
Local
Helping students heal: John Marshall social worker finds ways to get students to where they need to be
Sometimes students need to just sit in her office for a little bit and listen to music. Other times, she works to find solutions between the community, the school and the students' home life. She does a lot.
January 24, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Brothers up north.jpg
Local
Civilian Conservation Corps looks to fill hundreds of jobs for 2022
Corps officials say they expect a healthy applicant pool in a COVID-strained job market
January 23, 2022 07:08 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Police lights crash report
Local
2 hurt in Highway 14 crash Saturday morning
State Patrol reports 2 trucks crashed west of Rochester.
January 23, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports
Crash report police lights
Local
Winona teens hurt in crash on snowy highway
Minnesota State Patrol reports two teens were hurt in a head-on collision Saturday evening on a snowy state highway.
January 23, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports