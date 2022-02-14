Listen: K-M volleyball coach Adam VanOort walks away — for now
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, February 14:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Massive fire in Plainview
- K-M volleyball coach Adam VanOort walks away — for now
- Cold doesn't dampen Polar Plunge
- Sixth Street Bridge concepts up for discussion Monday
- High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Winter games return to Quarry Hill Nature Center after a hiatus
The man involved in an attempted traffic stop and pursuit involving an officer from the Eden Valley Police Department on Saturday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
Rochester Polar Plunge's 21st year sees 663 sign up for the cold-weather dip at Foster-Arend Park
Rochester council will review two options for potential Zumbro River crossing