Listen: Late Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama and his controversial support for FMC
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, December 2:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1946: College football teams selected for Tobacco, Cigar, Oil bowl games
-
Late Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama and his controversial support for FMC Federal Medical Center was the one time Hazama and public opinion diverged.
-
Historic Hubbell House to start 2022 under new ownership In February 2020, the Pappas family announced that they were selling the historic Hubbell House in Mantorville to Rochester’s Powers family. Then COVD-19 knocked the transition off track. On Wednesday, it was announced on the Hubbell House Facebook page that the change is back on track. “On January 1, 2022, Powers Ventures will take ownership of the Hubbell House and we will close for a few months for a kitchen renovation,” according to the posting. “The front of the house will remain mostly as it is now, and the atmosphere and historic theme will remain the same for all to enjoy.”
-
Win $250! Enter the Rochester Holiday Lights Display Contest Win a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware & Paint in Rochester.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .