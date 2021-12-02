Listen: Late Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama and his controversial support for FMC

Historic Hubbell House to start 2022 under new ownership In February 2020, the Pappas family announced that they were selling the historic Hubbell House in Mantorville to Rochester’s Powers family. Then COVD-19 knocked the transition off track. On Wednesday, it was announced on the Hubbell House Facebook page that the change is back on track. “On January 1, 2022, Powers Ventures will take ownership of the Hubbell House and we will close for a few months for a kitchen renovation,” according to the posting. “The front of the house will remain mostly as it is now, and the atmosphere and historic theme will remain the same for all to enjoy.”