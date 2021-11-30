Listen: Longtime Rochester mayor, Chuck Hazama, dies
Day in History: 1946: Abe Saperstein’s Harlem Globetrotters to play in Winona
Longtime Rochester mayor, Chuck Hazama, dies His genius was his personality. He was Rochester's 'happy mayor."
Guard soldiers train in Austin to help beleaguered Minnesota care facilities In less than eight days, 300 soldiers will get 75 hours of medical training.
Jonny Yucuis has made it his goal to educate Rochester about electric vehicles
