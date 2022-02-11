SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Listen: Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 11, 2022 06:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, February 11:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

What to read next
Local
Born deaf, Chatfield grad finds success on stage
Nicholas Fryer received cochlear implants when he was a young child, allowing him to hear in some capacity. In spite of the challenges associated with those, he went on to excel in the performing arts.
February 11, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Business
Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
Mirroring most other U.S. markets, a limited number of houses with a growing number of buyers has heated up real estate in southeastern Minnesota. In 2021, 6,549 homes sold in the Southeast Minnesota Realtors’s seven-county region, which was down 38 from the 6,587 closings in 2020. However, the Rochester market tallied 2,394 house sales, which was up from 2,377 closings in 2020.
February 11, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Local
Supply disruptions aren't wilting flower availability
Floral shop owners say ordering directly and in advance has them stocked for Valentine's Day.
February 10, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Business
Cheese shop gets loyal following in just 3 hours a week
The Jackson Family Cheese Shop in Zumbrota opened as an outlet for AMPI cheese after the closing of the AMPI plant in Rochester in 2020.
February 10, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd