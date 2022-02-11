Listen: Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'

Members Only Business

Mirroring most other U.S. markets, a limited number of houses with a growing number of buyers has heated up real estate in southeastern Minnesota. In 2021, 6,549 homes sold in the Southeast Minnesota Realtors’s seven-county region, which was down 38 from the 6,587 closings in 2020. However, the Rochester market tallied 2,394 house sales, which was up from 2,377 closings in 2020.