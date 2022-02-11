Listen: Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, February 11:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Rochester’s Tom Moore named as Gopher assistant coach
- Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
- Supply disruptions aren't wilting flower availability
- Kasson-Mantorville's "hoop head" Holecek taking his game to next level
- High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
Nicholas Fryer received cochlear implants when he was a young child, allowing him to hear in some capacity. In spite of the challenges associated with those, he went on to excel in the performing arts.
Mirroring most other U.S. markets, a limited number of houses with a growing number of buyers has heated up real estate in southeastern Minnesota. In 2021, 6,549 homes sold in the Southeast Minnesota Realtors’s seven-county region, which was down 38 from the 6,587 closings in 2020. However, the Rochester market tallied 2,394 house sales, which was up from 2,377 closings in 2020.
Floral shop owners say ordering directly and in advance has them stocked for Valentine's Day.
The Jackson Family Cheese Shop in Zumbrota opened as an outlet for AMPI cheese after the closing of the AMPI plant in Rochester in 2020.