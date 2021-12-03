Listen: Mayo Clinic to warn unvaccinated employees instead of placing them leave

Mayo Clinic to warn unvaccinated employees instead of placing them leave In October, Mayo Clinic pledged to place any of its 73,000 employees who declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on unpaid leave in December with the intention of terminating them in January. That recently changed to notifying unvaccinated employees with a warning letter on Dec. 3 instead of putting them on leave. However, if nonexempt workers do not receive at least one vaccination shot by Jan. 3, Mayo Clinic will still end their employment.