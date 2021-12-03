Listen: Mayo Clinic to warn unvaccinated employees instead of placing them leave
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, December 3:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History:
1921: Electric lights now over ice rink Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
Mayo Clinic to warn unvaccinated employees instead of placing them leave In October, Mayo Clinic pledged to place any of its 73,000 employees who declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on unpaid leave in December with the intention of terminating them in January. That recently changed to notifying unvaccinated employees with a warning letter on Dec. 3 instead of putting them on leave. However, if nonexempt workers do not receive at least one vaccination shot by Jan. 3, Mayo Clinic will still end their employment.
Annual count shows reduction of people struggling with homelessness Olmsted County staff says work continues to address need for housing options.
Area high school basketball teams celebrate shot clock implementation Girls and boys basketball in Minnesota will come complete with a shot clock in 2023-24 at the high school varsity level.
Thursday's high school highlights Top performances for area high school players.
