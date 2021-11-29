Listen: Minnesota National Guard soldiers begin training in Austin for nursing relief
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, November 29:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1996: Washington students to learn about patriotism, compassion, honesty
Minnesota National Guard soldiers begin training in Austin for nursing relief
-
Austin mourns community member killed in Ethiopia Chol Okey Opiew was killed Wednesday in Ethiopia. A GoFundMe page has been started by his children to help cover funeral expenses.
LeRoy-Ostrander wins state championship in record-setting style
Adversity no match for Chatfield; Gophers top Knights for state title
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .