Listen: Mistrial declared in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder
Day in History:
1946: Goose Tatum leads Globe Trotters to win Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
UPDATED: Mistrial declared in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder Jury deliberations began about 11 a.m. Tuesday and continued until 9:30 p.m. Deliberations resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a mistrial was declared around 4 p.m.
Rochester Public Schools estimates cost of data request at $901,121 In total, the district has estimated the 41-page request will take 13,478 hours to fulfill.
Renovated rural Chatfield complex to open its doors as event center Sue Tangen, with her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kirsten Tangen, are hosting an open house this weekend to introduce the new Ridge Event Center in the recently renovated former Pope & Young Club headquarters in rural Chatfield.
