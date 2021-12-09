SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Mistrial declared in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
December 09, 2021 05:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, December 9:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1946: Goose Tatum leads Globe Trotters to win Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

  • UPDATED: Mistrial declared in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder Jury deliberations began about 11 a.m. Tuesday and continued until 9:30 p.m. Deliberations resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a mistrial was declared around 4 p.m.

  • Rochester Public Schools estimates cost of data request at $901,121 In total, the district has estimated the 41-page request will take 13,478 hours to fulfill.

  • Renovated rural Chatfield complex to open its doors as event center Sue Tangen, with her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kirsten Tangen, are hosting an open house this weekend to introduce the new Ridge Event Center in the recently renovated former Pope & Young Club headquarters in rural Chatfield.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

