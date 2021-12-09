Listen: Mistrial declared in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, December 9:

Day in History: 1946: Goose Tatum leads Globe Trotters to win Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

UPDATED: Mistrial declared in trial of Rochester man charged in 2019 murder Jury deliberations began about 11 a.m. Tuesday and continued until 9:30 p.m. Deliberations resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a mistrial was declared around 4 p.m.

Rochester Public Schools estimates cost of data request at $901,121 In total, the district has estimated the 41-page request will take 13,478 hours to fulfill.