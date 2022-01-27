SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Nursing home workers face federal vaccination deadline Thursday

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 27, 2022 05:57 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, January 27:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: Air Force needs registered nurses
  • Nursing home workers face federal vaccination deadline Thursday
  • Stewartville industrial complex sold for $1.2 million
  • People-person Hasleiet a track-and-field Hall of Famer

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

