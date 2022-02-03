SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 03, 2022 05:54 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, February 3:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1947: Fire goes through top floor of Cook Hotel
  • Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire
  • Ziggys allows Ohlys to diversify during COVID
  • Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
01 Ziggys
Members Only
Business
Ziggys allows Ohlys to diversify during COVID
Owners of Cameo and Cafe Relish plan to master fast, fresh food.
February 03, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Ross Lozoya and Angel Perez
Exclusive
Local
Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire
Two Mayo High School students who work at Pasquale's Pizzeria and their family were displaced by a fire Saturday.
February 02, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Rochester man killed in Zumbrota crash on Highway 58
The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 58 when it lost control and struck a tree.
February 02, 2022 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
COVID-19 classroom school
Local
COVID-19 cases declining at Rochester Public Schools
Of the new positive cases this past week, 59% were vaccinated individuals.
February 02, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher