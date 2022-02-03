Listen: Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, February 3:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Fire goes through top floor of Cook Hotel
- Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire
- Ziggys allows Ohlys to diversify during COVID
- Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November
Members Only
Owners of Cameo and Cafe Relish plan to master fast, fresh food.
Exclusive
Two Mayo High School students who work at Pasquale's Pizzeria and their family were displaced by a fire Saturday.
The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 58 when it lost control and struck a tree.
Of the new positive cases this past week, 59% were vaccinated individuals.