News | Local

Listen: Plan seeks to address COVID concerns among residents without shelter

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 07, 2022 05:59 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 7:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1947: Alderman McQuillan becomes a candidate for Rochester mayor
  • Plan seeks to address COVID concerns among residents without shelter
  • Rochester restaurants we lost and gained in 2021
  • Two Rochester buildings were sold for a combined $10.88 million in late December
  • High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

