Listen: Plan seeks to address COVID concerns among residents without shelter

- Day in History: 1947: Alderman McQuillan becomes a candidate for Rochester mayor
- Plan seeks to address COVID concerns among residents without shelter
- Rochester restaurants we lost and gained in 2021
- Two Rochester buildings were sold for a combined $10.88 million in late December
- High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Restaurant claims use of space by church and coffee vendor at different times violated 2018 lease agreement.
The letter comes at a time of disagreement surrounding the direction of Rochester Public Schools.
Testing numbers increase with positivity rate remaining above 10% in the region.
