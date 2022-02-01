SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Listen: Plummer’s gargoyles are looking back at you

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 01, 2022 06:03 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, February 1:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: Chuck Hazama named executive director of YMCA
  • Plummer’s gargoyles are looking back at you
  • Kirkeby steps away as JM's head football coach
  • For referee Jared Butson, officiating is 'in my blood'
  • High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

